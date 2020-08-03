Dean Jones, 84, died July 31,2020, at her home in Chesapeake, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Mary Richards, her husband Wesley Jones, and her older brother Al Richards. She is survived by three children, Elaine McNary, Steve Jones, Ken Jones, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She also has four sisters Janie Reynolds, Lola Pope, Bootsie Herder, and Babe Lyle.



She was a faithful member of Avalon Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in her mother's upholstery shop, making slip covers for many years. We will always remember what a loving giving and kind person you were every day of your life.



