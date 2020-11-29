Mary DeBusk Mitchell, age 99, of Virginia Beach, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020. Mary was born on November 10, 1921 in Lewiston, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Penelope Bunch, and the widow of her first husband, Daniel J. DeBusk, and her second husband, Norman Elvin Mitchell.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker for her family. She was very active in her church community in the Virginia Beach area, along with the Naval Supply Center Norfolk Retiree Group.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Faye Huntemann, and her husband, Harley Huntemann; her five grandchildren, Crystal Ingle, and her husband, Greg Ingle, Eric Huntemann, Heather Kostecki, and her husband Ken Kostecki, Lloyd Dorricott, and his wife, Debra Dorricott, and Brian Dorricott; her seven great-grandchildren, Rachel Ingle, Taegan Huntemann, Danielle and Kayleigh Kostecki, and Tyler, Briana and Sean Dorricott.
Awaiting her arrival in Heaven with open arms is her daughter, Barbara (Bobbie) Menshing.
The family will receive guests for a visitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1 to 2pm at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, with a funeral service to follow in the chapel with LiveStreaming. Burial will be private. To share a memory or message of condolences and for the LiveStreaming, please visit KellumFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to UMCOR Lynnhaven United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice
.