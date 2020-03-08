The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Mary Delores Hinton


1955 - 2020
Mary Delores Hinton Obituary
Mary Delores Hinton, 64, of Norfolk, Virginia passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 in Sentara Leigh Hospital. Delores was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Mary Lee Hinton and Roosevelt Foreman on March 16, 1955. She will forever be remembered by her daughter Nikki Oliver, grandchildren Kamari Oliver, Khalil Oliver, Jada Oliver, her life partner Leon Hopkins and her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Delores was one of the strongest women we knew and her fight was an inspiration to many. She continued to walk with a smile on her face and always thought of others before herself. Celebration of Life Memorial Service 3pm Friday, March 13, 2020. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
