Mary E. Baer, 99, of Norfolk, VA, passed away October 13, 2019.
Born in Honesdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late George William and Charlotte Bullock Hayward and the widow of Phillip Baer. She was a Missionary with Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Susan Smith and her husband, Ray, Patty Grimm and her husband, Steve, and Betty Baer; two sons, Ed Baer and Phil Baer and his wife, Sarah; nine grandchildren, among them Matthew Smith and his wife, Tori, and Patricia Laspe and her husband, Brandon; and 23 great-grandchildren, among them Jacob Clouse.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019