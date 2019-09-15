|
Mary Curry died peacefully on September 7. Mary's life was inspirational to all who knew her. The eldest girl of twelve children and daughter of Irish immigrants, Mary grew up in the Boston Massachusetts area. There she learned great faith, the value of family and a deep appreciation for ethnic identity and community. Mary worked hard all her life and began contributing to the household income by age eleven. As an adolescent, Mary did the family food shopping and learned the art of making a good deal.
At age 19, while working as a hospital volunteer in Boston, Mary met her future husband, Keith R. W. Curry of Salem, WV. For Keith, it was love at first sight, and he worked hard to earn her love and respect by valuing her family and converting to the Catholic faith. Upon their marriage in January, 1951, Mary and Keith embarked on a great, though too brief, journey together. They had seven children while Keith swiftly advanced in his Navy career. CDR Keith Curry was killed in Vietnam in January, 1971, and Mary never remarried.
After her husband's death, Mary concentrated on raising children and becoming a renowned and respected residential realtor in Virginia Beach and Norfolk. She had a long career and mentored many young agents. She led by example, and was known for her integrity and creativity. She was awarded Realtor Emeritus status by the Virginia Board of Realtors.
Mary is remembered by her children as a strong matriarch whose love knew no bounds. She passed on a love of music, great food, art and travel abroad. Among many important lessons, Mary taught her children that cooking and sharing meals makes relationships, and nothing substitutes for impeccable hospitality. She paid it forward, generously giving and welcoming friends and family to the table. Mary never knew a stranger.
Mary especially enjoyed the art of the deal! She had a quick sense of humor and immense perseverance. Her magnetic and endearing presence drew people to seek her advice and friendship. Mary survived kidney cancer and debilitating arthritis, and she always faced adversity with grace, optimism, and humor.
Mary Curry is survived by her children, Keith J. Curry, Beth Curry, Maryanne Maitner, Anita Dowding, Kathleen Kelly, Joseph Curry, and Kelly Stuart. Mary is also survived by numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Margaret Blake, James Lynch and Louise Drucker.
A funeral service and celebration of Mary's life will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1404 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, on September 20 at 2pm, and all who loved Mary are welcome.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to either Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Program (please specify under "purpose") at the following URL:
https://www.cccofva.org/donation-form
Or, please consider giving to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (one of Mary's daughters is currently battling colon cancer) at the URL below:
https://fundraise.ccalliance.org/blue-star-tributes/marycurry
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019