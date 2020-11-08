1/1
Mary E. Hurst
Mary Hurst, 83, died November 6, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was the daughter of Frank E. Creasy Sr. and Grace Madeline Creasy. Mary graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Hurst, Sr.; brother, Frank Edward Creasy Jr.; and son, James Eric Hurst, Sr. Mary worked in a variety of fields, most recently as a Special Needs Aid with Portsmouth Public Schools. She was a member of Westhaven Baptist Church, and the Tall Cedarettes.

She is survived by two sons, Charles Lee Hurst, Jr. and Shawn Michael Hurst and wife Mary Elizabeth Bienemann; sister, Dana Lynn Creasy; sister-in-law, Barbara Creasy; niece, Mischelle Everest; nephew, Frank Creasy III and wife Tammy; and seven grandchildren, Christine Alice Hurst, Leigh Anne Hurst, Katie Hamby (Josh Hamby), James Eric Hurst, Jr. (Brandy Higginbotham), Dana Elizabeth Alvarez (Erik Alvarez), Colin Michael McGlynn, and Melissa Vocke; and eleven great-grandchildren, Cora, Joshua, Rowan, Trinity, Tristen, Taryn, Chance, Maverick, Lincoln, Leighton, and Parker; and many extended family members and friends.

The family extends a special thanks to her nurse, Tracey Powell, for her excellent care of Mary.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Noon in Westhaven Baptist Church by Reverend Rick Hudock. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westhaven Baptist Church or the Portsmouth Museum Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Westhaven Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
