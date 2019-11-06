|
|
Mary E. Marfio born April 11, 1943, earned her angel wings on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Virginia Beach. She is survived by her 4 children, Anthony Bradley (April) of Norfolk, Kevin Bradley (Marilyn) of Bel Air, MD, Susan McCann (Chris) of Virginia Beach and Wendy Gulley (Jeff) of Norfolk. She is also survived by her husband Dale (Tom) Colby of Portsmouth and her precious grandchildren Ben, Maddie, Alex, Hannah as well as many others.
Fly high sweet Granny with your new wings just please do not fly in reverse.
Per her wishes, we will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Norfolk Botanical Gardens at norfolkbotanicalgarden.org under Memorials and Honorariums or by mail to 6700 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk, VA 23518-5337.
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019