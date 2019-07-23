|
|
Mary Showman, 70, passed away on July 17, 2019 of Chesapeake. She was raised by the late Candido and Margaret Nolfi in Pittsburgh , PA. She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Showman and son, Paul Rumpf. She is survived by three daughters, Vickie Zohner, Rikki Howell, and Cassie Brinkley, son in laws Chris Howell and Jon Parrish , honorary daughter, Taresa Porter Unruh ,six grandchildren Scott, Taylor and Lindsey Reardon, Devon and Riley Howell and Jayden Brinkley.
In lieu of flowers please donate to her childhood church, The Church of Jesus Christ, 227 Herbst Rd, Corapolis, PA 1518.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019