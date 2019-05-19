|
Mary Elizabeth Thomas of Portsmouth Virginia passed on from this life on Friday May 17, 2019.She was preceded in death by her parents Douglass and Ruby Lee. And by her brothers Leon, Chester, Daniel, Willard and Abraham Lee and her daughter Beverly Thomas.She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband Bishop Nathan Thomas, her sons Cordell Lee, Jonathan, Theophilus, Nathan, and Samuel Thomas. Daughters Pamela and Terri Thomas and Jacqueline Rome. Four loving Sisters Gardenia, Lois, Sandra and Shelia Lee and a brother Samuel Lee. Also a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, extended family and friends. There will be a Graveside Burial at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Suffolk Virginia on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11am
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019