Mary Eliza Bowser Outland
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother, Mary Eliza Bowser Outland. She died September 16th, 2020, at Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was 91 years of age. Mary was the daughter of the late Mrs. Audley Flemming and Mr. Willard Bowser. She was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. She was the oldest of nine children, three brothers and five sisters. She is survived by three siblings. Viola Knight of Baltimore, Maryland, Melvin Bowser of Suffolk, Virginia and Brenda Hunter of Portsmouth, Virginia.

Our dear mother Mary met and fell in love with the late Vernon Outland Sr. in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 1950. Together they raised a beautiful family of nine sons and three daughters. She was predeceased by her husband of forty-eight years, Vernon Outland as well as three of her sons: Randy, Paul and Steve. Mary is survived by nine of her children. Vernon Jr., Yvonne, Estelle, Mary, Christopher, Leo, Larry, Brian and Victor.

In 1966, Mary began studying Gods Word and developed a deep relationship with her Heavenly Father, Jehovah. She dedicated her life to God as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1969. This became the most important part of her life. Mary was later joined by her loving husband and eight of their children as dedicated servants to Jehovah. She loved teaching people about the Bible, so much so that she became a full-time Bible teacher and served in this capacity for over 40 years. She continued to boldly preach and teach about Jehovah until her death. It was such a blessing for her to assist so many to dedicate their lives to Jehovah. She was affectionately known as Momma Mary by many and any who knew Mary would describe her as a "Bible Study Magnet". She will be greatly missed by so many. We long to welcome her back to perfect life in the resurrection.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who helped to care for Momma Mary during her illness.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 via ZOOM. Electronic invitations will be forthcoming. PG Thomasson Funeral Services assisted the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
via ZOOM
Funeral services provided by
P.G. Thomasson Funeral Services - Virginia Beach
230 North Lynnhaven Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
757-486-4120
