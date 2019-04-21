The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Assaid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Assaid

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Elizabeth Assaid Obituary
Mary Elizabeth â€œLibbyâ€ Assaid, 87, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born in North Carolina to the late Freeman and Mary Moss Ritch. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Della Louis Assaid, Jr. Libby retired as a teacher assistant with the Virginia Beach Public Schools and was a longtime member of Kempsville Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steve Assaid (Kathy), Joe Assaid (Linda), and Gary Assaid (Karen); five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Ritch and Douglas Ritch (Sandy); and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at noon at Kempsville Baptist Church, 5204 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach with Dr. Kelly Burris officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kempsville Baptist Church/Annie Armstrong or the American Diabetes Foundation. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now