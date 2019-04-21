Mary Elizabeth â€œLibbyâ€ Assaid, 87, passed away April 13, 2019. She was born in North Carolina to the late Freeman and Mary Moss Ritch. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Della Louis Assaid, Jr. Libby retired as a teacher assistant with the Virginia Beach Public Schools and was a longtime member of Kempsville Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steve Assaid (Kathy), Joe Assaid (Linda), and Gary Assaid (Karen); five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Ritch and Douglas Ritch (Sandy); and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at noon at Kempsville Baptist Church, 5204 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach with Dr. Kelly Burris officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kempsville Baptist Church/Annie Armstrong or the American Diabetes Foundation. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary