Mary Elizabeth Beigel
1935 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Beigel, 84, entered into heaven on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Mary was born in New Hyde Park, New York in 1935 to the late, John and Michelina Fabianski. Mary was very close to her brother Joe, who was like a father to her because her father passed away when she was very young. Mary was married to her husband Simon "Sy" for 62 years. They had 3 children and 3 grandchildren together. Sy was a Naval Officer for 27 years. Mary was always active in the church no matter where they lived, and her faith was very important to her. She taught faith formation for many years. Mary retired as head secretary for the City of Virginia Beach Detective Bureau. She was always willing to help anyone that needed help, and loved baking, and was generous with sweets. Once she retired, she was on the Community Wine and Cheese Committee at her condo. She was a beautiful, loving and a strong mom, friend, and military wife.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Simon "Sy" Beigel; her three children, William Beigel (Terri Beigel), Laurie Jones, and Edward Beigel; her two grandchildren, Andrew Beigel and Daniel Beigel; her sister, Esther Petrillo (Sonny Petrillo) her nephews, William Choiniski, Larry Beigel, and Ronnie Grill; her nieces, Yonne Grill and Jocelyn Beigel; and a very large loving family. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, John and Michelina Fabianski; her grandson, David Jones; her sister, Hattie Choiniski; her brother, Joseph Sawicki; her nephew, Steven Vargas, and her niece, Elaine Frances.

Her memory will be honored in a mass of Christian burial at Church of the Holy Family, 1279 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, where she was a long standing parishioner, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11am, and she will be laid to rest at the Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
