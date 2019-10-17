|
Mary Elizabeth Brooks Rice, native of Pantego, North Carolina, passed away on October 14, 2019, in Norfolk, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin; brothers, Robert and Daniel Brooks; and a sister, Dorothy B. Mann. Left to cherish her memory is her brother-in-law, Rudolph and his wife, Edith, of Virginia Beach and her sister-in-law, Margaret Brooks of Pinetown, North Carolina. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mary Elizabeth made many friends during her 98 years through the organizations she belonged to. She was a faithful and active member of Riverside Baptist Church, Order of the Amaranth, and Daughters of the Nile. She was also a 58 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mary Elizabeth loved her Eastern Star so much that if there was a function going on, she was there helping in some capacity.
Her pride in her flower garden showed each year and at 98 she was still pulling weeds.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel. The funeral will immediately follow with Pastor Fred Williams officiating. Instead of flowers, a donation may be made to . There will be a reception at Riverside Baptist Church, 5768 Sellger Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23502. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019