Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Mary Elizabeth Hensley Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Hensley, 65, died December 14, 2019. Mary was born in Chelsea, MA to Mary D. McKenna and the late Warren Finch. She enjoyed spending time with and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 46 years, Jerry Hensley; children, Katrina Drawbaugh (Danny) and Melissa White (Christopher), of Chesapeake; mother, Mary D. Finch of Chesapeake; siblings, John Finch (Mary) of Richmond, Paul Finch (Cindy) of Norfolk, Linda Mynes (William) Virginia Beach, Carole Galo (Paul) of Chesapeake, and Cathy Matthews (Mike) of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Ethan, Brandon, Jacob, Madelyn, Parker, Austin, and Gabriella; and a host of other family and friends.

A life celebration service will be held on Friday at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at www.TMCFunding.com. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyer.fh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
