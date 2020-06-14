It is with great joy and great sadness that we celebrate the life of our mother, grandmother, auntie and friend, Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Hodges. Mary Elizabeth, known to many as Elizabeth, transitioned on June 6, 2020 in Chesapeake VA. She was born in Norfolk VA to James and Ella Thornton. She leaves us with these words "Just between you and me, the work of my hands was my pleasure, because it was how I Loved you so." Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband William Hodges Sr, son William Hodges Jr., five sisters and six brothers. Elizabeth is survived by her loving daughters Beverly Atkins Hodges and Shirley Hodges Griffin (Quince), her 8 grandchildren; her 12 great grandchildren; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Metropolitan (120 West Berkley Avenue, Norfolk 23523). The funeral will be held at Kingdom Life Messianic Congregation (1280 Bells Mill Road, Chesapeake 23322) on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 9:30am. Burial will immediately follow her service at Roosevelt Memorial Park (1101 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23320). Condolences may be left at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.