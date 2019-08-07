The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA
Mary Elizabeth Hupp Coberly


1923 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Hupp Coberly Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Hupp Coberly of Chesapeake, VA, passed in her sleep on July 28, 2019 after 95 years of a full life.

She was born in Buckannon West Virginia in 1923, graduated from Glenville State College in 1944 and worked at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio during WW II. After the war in 1946 she married her lifetime sweetheart, Art â€œBernardâ€, with whom she celebrated her 72nd anniversary in 2018. She devoted her life to educating young people in both teaching elementary school and school administration after she and Art moved to Portsmouth in 1955. She obtained a M.Ed. from the College of William & Mary in 1968. Mary and Art were active members of Monumental Methodist Church for more than 50 years. Mary was selfless and never pursuing personal interests unless it included caring for others. She was devoted to her grandchildren and always willing to care for and nurture them. They were the joy of her life. For the last 10 years Mary bravely battled Alzheimerâ€™s, attended through all but the final year by Art who passed last year.

She is survived by her daughter Beth LeSoine, son Mark Coberly, grandchildren Jennifer Sagendorf, James Smith, Stephanie Pluta, Lauren Coberly, Travis Coberly, Eric Coberly and Elise Coberly, in addition to 8 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019, at 1 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Maryâ€™s name to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019
