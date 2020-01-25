|
Mary Elizabeth Kelly Price, 95, passed away peacefully at her home at Harbor's Edge on January 23, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. She met and married the love of her life, Frank Price, as a young working woman in Richmond. They were married on May 1st, Mary's birthday, and shared 67 years together until Frank's death four years ago. She missed him terribly these last four years. Mary and Frank were amazing parents to seven children: Dennis Price (Kathy Price), Donny Price (Barbara Price), Peggy Barney (predeceased by her husband, Steve Barney), Kelly Price (predeceased by his wife, Chris Price), Mary Kay Price Lawrence (David Lawrence), Eileen Price (Bene Hoffmann) and Joan Price-Bayer (Hayden Bayer). Mary is survived by 12 grandchildren; Mel Price (Peter Johnston), Kevin Price (Maiga Milbourne), Kyle (Whitney March) Aaron and Blake Lawrence, Laurie Price, Nickolas and Maria Hoffmann, Bret and Kelly Barney, and Storm and Maury Bayer, and 6 great grandchildren: Serene, Autumn and Oliver Bayer, Birch and Syrus Lawrence, and Twyla Eulalia Price. She was ecstatic to be able to meet Syrus and Twyla in these last few months.
In addition to raising 7 children, Mary briefly taught kindergarten at Holy Trinity Catholic School and worked in the business office at Norfolk Catholic High School for over 10 years. Having lived in Pinewell for over 60 years, she was an active member of the Pinewell Garden Club. She loved steamed crabs, decorating for holidays (especially Christmas), her beautiful yard and flowers, summer vacations with her family, and all things Irish, especially the University of Notre Dame. Mary loved her close friends at Harbor's Edge, especially her dining companions. She touched so many lives with her kindness, her genteel manner, and her graciousness.
Mary was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for over 60 years. She volunteered for many years, visiting the sick, driving people to appointments, and sending out cards. The Price family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Harbor's Edge, especially Maggie Bishop and Glenda Smith. Special thanks also to Celine Daulton for bringing communion to Mom each week.
The Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The Christian Wake Service will be held in the church, Monday evening at 6:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the church, Monday from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Holy Trinity Food Bank.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 25, 2020