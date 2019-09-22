Home

Church of the Ascension
4853 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
4853 Princess Anne Rd.
Va. Beach, VA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
4853 Princess Anne Rd.
Va. Beach, VA
Mary Elizabeth Litalien


1931 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Litalien Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Litalien, born May 31, 1931 in New Jersey, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 in Newport News, VA.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, John and Betty Ocskai, her brother, John Ocskai, and her son, Stephen. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Robert) Bullock and grandchildren: David, Adam (Kara) Bullock, Kathryn, Megan (Jeremy) Roberts, and Alyssa (Laurie) Challenger. Mary was also blessed with five wonderful great-grandchildren: Henry, Lillian, Dylan, Abigail and Ethan. She is also survived by a son, John (Cathy) Litalien.

Our family wishes to thank the incredible, loving staff at Mennowood Retirement Community, especially those in Comfort Cove. They serve with true selflessness.

A funeral mass will be held at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd., Va. Beach, VA on Thursday, September 26. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m., Mass follows at 2:00 p.m. The Altmeyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
