8/24/1940-2/6/2020
Mary Elizabeth Smith is with the Lord Jesus Christ. She left us February 6th, surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Raphoe, County Donegal, Ireland. Daughter of Thomas James Turner and Ellen Jane Turner. She grew up in Ireland and moved to Scotland to work and met her future husband Jim. Jim was in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Dunoon. They were married and had a child and moved to Virginia Beach in 1964. She was the greatest Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother to not only her family but to her church family and surrounding community. Mary was often known as Grandma, Memaw, and Gran-Mary. There was NO child that she did not love. She was a champion for the Lord who preferred to work behind the scenes, never seeking praise or adoration. The list of works Mary performed for others is long and we could spend the time to note them all but she would not have wanted that.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jim Smith.
Children - Michael Smith and his wife Debbie, Dawn Reader and her husband Doug.
4 Grandchildren - Scott, Ryan, Tiffany and husband Wil, Aaron and wife Olesia. 2 Great-grandchildren - Jade and Orin.
In Ireland she is survived by siblings - Evelyn and Gail. Deceased siblings - Yvonne and Ivan. Nieces and Nephews - Jill, Iain, Gareth, Emma Jane, Ewa, Michael, Conrad, Johnathon Turner and Jonathon Heywood.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, at 2pm at Beach Fellowship Church located at 1817 General Booth Blvd in Virginia Beach with Pastor Ray Bjorkman officiating.
"Well done, good and faithful servant."
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020