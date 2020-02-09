Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beach Fellowship Church
1817 General Booth Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Beach Fellowship Church
1817 General Booth Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Smith Obituary
8/24/1940-2/6/2020

Mary Elizabeth Smith is with the Lord Jesus Christ. She left us February 6th, surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Raphoe, County Donegal, Ireland. Daughter of Thomas James Turner and Ellen Jane Turner. She grew up in Ireland and moved to Scotland to work and met her future husband Jim. Jim was in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Dunoon. They were married and had a child and moved to Virginia Beach in 1964. She was the greatest Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother to not only her family but to her church family and surrounding community. Mary was often known as Grandma, Memaw, and Gran-Mary. There was NO child that she did not love. She was a champion for the Lord who preferred to work behind the scenes, never seeking praise or adoration. The list of works Mary performed for others is long and we could spend the time to note them all but she would not have wanted that.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jim Smith.

Children - Michael Smith and his wife Debbie, Dawn Reader and her husband Doug.

4 Grandchildren - Scott, Ryan, Tiffany and husband Wil, Aaron and wife Olesia. 2 Great-grandchildren - Jade and Orin.

In Ireland she is survived by siblings - Evelyn and Gail. Deceased siblings - Yvonne and Ivan. Nieces and Nephews - Jill, Iain, Gareth, Emma Jane, Ewa, Michael, Conrad, Johnathon Turner and Jonathon Heywood.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, at 2pm at Beach Fellowship Church located at 1817 General Booth Blvd in Virginia Beach with Pastor Ray Bjorkman officiating.

"Well done, good and faithful servant."
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -