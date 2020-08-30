In the arms of her beloved husband Tom, and on the wings of angels, Mary Elizabeth (Moran) Verderame, 57, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on August 24, 2020. Mary was born on March 11, 1963 in Garden City, NY. She will always be our shining light as a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Mary is predeceased by her parents John (Grandpa Jack) and Mary Lou Moran.
Mary graduated Elmira Free Academy High School and Ithaca College. She began work in the insurance field in Albany, NY where she met her future husband Tom while both were enrolled in a graduate course. They were best friends from day one, had an unconditional love that instantly created a smile on your face whenever you saw them together.
Mary's love of life was corroborated by her considerable group of old and new friends whom she constantly kept in touch with throughout the years. Her thoughtfulness and generosity were unparalleled in many ways, as she was always there to help out when needed. She enjoyed spending summer vacations with her family on Sullivan's Island, SC and hosting anyone and everyone at her home for wonderful Thanksgiving Day dinners. Mary always rocked a well-stocked selection of "Life is Good" shirts.
Anyone who knew Mary saw first-hand a kind, generous, and sweet person who loved all people equally and surely had a soft spot for animals. She and Tom appreciated life's simple pleasures which led them to ultimately forge a path to follow their hearts, leading them from Albany, NY to Virginia Beach, VA in 2004.
The love that Mary shared with Tom brought joy, laughs, and inspiration to their families and wide circle of friends. Mary's family is ever so very grateful to Dr. Celeste Bremer and nurses Jamie Parkin and Rodrene Johnson, and many others at Sentara Princess Anne and Beach Hospitals who helped immeasurably in Mary's courageous fight.
Mary is survived by her ever-loving husband Tommy of 24 years, sisters Sheila (Mark Frankovic), Eileen Moran (Uncle Bud), Jeanie (Scott Weiermiller), brother Tom (Andrea Rollins), mother-in-law, Fran Verderame, brother-in-law Matt Verderame (Patty), sisters-in-law Diane Verderame and Paula McKeough (Jim), many nieces and nephews: Aaron, Allison, Chelsea, Savanna, Mo, Brynn, Jack, Georgia, Will, Austin, AJ, Nick, high school friends (you know who you are), cousin Linda, and of course her cherished cats, George and Gracie.
A celebration of life is planned in the near future and details will be shared.
In lieu of flowers, Mary would request donations be made to your local food bank or animal shelter to help those in need during this pandemic. Arrangements by Holloman-Brown Funeral Home in Virginia Beach. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit: https://www.hollomon-brown.com/
