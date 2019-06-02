The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Mary Jarvis
Mary Ella Jarvis

Mary Ella Jarvis Obituary
Mary Ella Jarvis, aged 83, went to be with The Lord and her loving husband of 32 years Cary L. Jarvis on May 29th, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. John W. Wood of Portsmouth. She was predeceased by one step-son, Cecil F. Jarvis of Norfolk. Mrs. Jarvis is survived by one daughter, Johanna Wickers of Chatham, VA, 2 step-sons, Cary D. and Walter Jarvis, both of Norfolk, two step-daughters, Thelma J. Peterson of Machapongo, VA and Catherine J. Simmons and husband Ken of Virginia Beach, Va. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, all of the Eastern Shore of Va.After graduating from Carson Newman College in East Tennessee, Mrs. Jarvis had a 40 year career with the state of Virginia as a social worker in many different capacities. Mrs. Jarvis was a long time member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and worshiping with her many friends and fellow Christians. A graveside service open to family and friends will be held Thursday, June 6th, 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk by the Rev. Ed Martin of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 2 to June 5, 2019
