Mary Ella Jarvis, aged 83, went to be with The Lord and her loving husband of 32 years Cary L. Jarvis on May 29th, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. John W. Wood of Portsmouth. She was predeceased by one step-son, Cecil F. Jarvis of Norfolk. Mrs. Jarvis is survived by one daughter, Johanna Wickers of Chatham, VA, 2 step-sons, Cary D. and Walter Jarvis, both of Norfolk, two step-daughters, Thelma J. Peterson of Machapongo, VA and Catherine J. Simmons and husband Ken of Virginia Beach, Va. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, all of the Eastern Shore of Va.After graduating from Carson Newman College in East Tennessee, Mrs. Jarvis had a 40 year career with the state of Virginia as a social worker in many different capacities. Mrs. Jarvis was a long time member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and worshiping with her many friends and fellow Christians. A graveside service open to family and friends will be held Thursday, June 6th, 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk by the Rev. Ed Martin of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 2 to June 5, 2019