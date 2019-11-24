The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Christopher's Episcopal Church
3300 Cedar Lane
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Mary Ellen Micklos Obituary
Mary E. Micklos, age 86, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Mary was a native of Pittsburg, PA and resided in Portsmouth since 1972.

Mary was predeceased by the love of her life her husband William Jerome Micklos. Mary is survived by her son, Glenn Micklos and wife, Nancy; two grandsons, Mitchell and Connor Micklos; a granddaughter, Elyssa Winfree; a great-granddaughter, Kynleigh Winfree.

A funeral service will be held at St Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3300 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Mary will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband, Bill at a later date. Memorial donations may be forwarded to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, the Masonic Home of Virginia, PO Box 7866, Henrico, VA 23231, or to a . Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
