|
|
Mary Estelle Kitchen, 93, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, AL on March 2, 1926 to the late, William Thomas and Cora Stephens. She was also predeceased by her husband, James Alvin Kitchen; son, Paul Grant Kitchen, Sr.; three brothers; four sisters; and her best friend, Betty Crutcher. Estelle was a member of both Portsmouth and Suffolk Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, James Stephen Kitchen (Martha); grandsons, James Nathan Kitchen (April) and Paul Grant Kitchen, Jr.; great grandchildren, Jesse, Jemma, and Jada; and many other loving family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered online at
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 3, 2020