Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wiesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Esther Wiesner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Esther Wiesner Obituary
Mary Esther Wiesner, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born in New York City to the late William and Flora Cavell on February 8, 1927.

Mary enjoyed sewing, especially making quilts, cooking for her family, and when she was able to, she loved to take trips.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary Wiesner, Wayne Wiesner, Craig Wiesner(Carol), and Mary A. Wiesner; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.