Mary Esther Wiesner, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born in New York City to the late William and Flora Cavell on February 8, 1927.
Mary enjoyed sewing, especially making quilts, cooking for her family, and when she was able to, she loved to take trips.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary Wiesner, Wayne Wiesner, Craig Wiesner(Carol), and Mary A. Wiesner; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 28, 2019