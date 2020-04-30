|
Mary Ethel Davis, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away April 27, 2020.
Mary was the daughter of the late Leo and Mary Nickerson. Left to cherish memories are her son, Troy Raymond Davis (Phil Donald) of Florida; two daughters, Suzanne R. Davis (Scott Destromp) of Virginia Beach and Jennifer D. Aquino of Georgia; four grandchildren, Grace Jennifer Destromp, Mason James Destromp, both of Virginia Beach, Mary Elizabeth Aquino and Kylie Suzanne Aquino, both of Georgia; and her beloved chocolate lab, Sam.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 1, at 12 p.m. with no more than 10 individuals in attendance. Arrangements are under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 30, 2020