CHESAPEAKE- Mary Etta Wiggins, 95, passed away Nov. 1, 2019. She was a native of Gates County, NC. Mary Etta was in the first graduating class of Maryview Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 and was a member of Taylor Road Baptist Church.
Mary Etta was predeceased by her father Lee Trotman, mother Pennie Trotman, stepmother Bessie Trotman, husband Chester Winfred Wiggins, brother Elton Trotman and son-in-law Charles Miller.
She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Miller, son Gary Wiggins and wife Peggie, two grandsons Matthew Wiggins and wife Kristina, Jason Wiggins and wife Taylor and three great-grandchildren Kinzlie, Matison and Hattie.
The family would like to thank Province Place of Maryview for their loving care.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by Pastor Mel Kunkle. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019