Chesapeake - Mary F. Hoyt, 60, died unexpectedly Feb 15, 2020, at home. She was born May 15, 1959 in Norfolk, VA, the Daughter of Edward Poff and Frances Poff.
She married Ronald M. Hoyt, Sr., March 26, 1994, they settled in Chesapeake. They celebrated 26 years of marriage. Mary was very talented in Crafts. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters Alisha Martin and Margret Hollar. Surviving, in addition to her Husband, are his sons, Barry L. Jordan Jr., Ronald M. Hoyt, Jr, and Robert W. Hoyt; two Brothers, Billy Thompson, Edward Poff, Jr.; eight Grandchildren: Anna, Marcous, Isic, Savanna, Lexes, Emma, Austin, and Jasmine.
If you wish a special way may make gifts in her memory to the SPCA, Heart Association or COPD Association.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020