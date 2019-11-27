The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Mary Frances Connor Vanderploeg


1932 - 2019
Mary Frances Connor Vanderploeg Obituary
Mary Frances Connor Vanderploeg, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019, in Norfolk with family by her side.

Born on October 16, 1932, in Washington, D.C., Mary was the eldest of four children to Thomas Joseph and Anne Laura Zevely Connor.

She married John Weba Vanderploeg, Jr. in 1952 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Norfolk and they were together 56 years before his death. They had 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with the 11th expected in the spring.

Mary was raised in a devout Catholic family. As the daughter of an FBI agent, the family moved to numerous cities to accommodate her father's profession. She spent her early years in Wash D.C., Philadelphia, PA and Independence, KS, eventually moving to Norfolk. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and was part of the last graduating high school class in 1950. She was devoted to her classmates and played an instrumental role in keeping their group active with reunions and luncheons.

Mary worked outside the home at the Norfolk Naval Base, Norfolk Academy school and Norfolk International Airport. But her passion was children. Even with 7 of her own, she cared for more than 30 children over a 40-year span. They affectionately called her "Memaw."

In 1982, she acquired the name "Omi" after her first grandchild was born in Germany. From that point on, most people knew her by that name.

Mary later volunteered at Sentara Village Nursing Center in Chesapeake, where her mother was a resident. Mary never missed a day going to the facility to be with her mom and to help other residents. Because of her dedication, she was named Sentara's Top National Volunteer in 1994.

Mary was active with the Ladies' Auxiliary at the Norfolk's Elks Lodge. She also represented Virginia in the 1996 Granny Smith "World's Greatest Grandma" competition in Wenatchee, WA., where she was among 16 finalists.

Mary was preceded in death by her infant son, Tommy Joseph, in 1957, her parents, Thomas and Anne, her loving husband, John, and brother, Thomas Patrick Connor (Tommy) and his wife, Joke of Florida.

She is survived by her sister Catherine Velma Flatley (Cass) of Walnut Creek, CA and her brother Joseph Michael Connor (Mike) and his wife Hilda of Culpeper, VA and her seven children: Terry Anne Perkins of Chesapeake; Susan Kate Vanderploeg of Springfield, VA.; Laura Leigh Devey of Port St. Lucie, FL (Bill); Ellen Kay Minium of Norfolk (Harry); John Patrick Vanderploeg of Norfolk (Heather); Mary Eileen Burch of Virginia Beach; and James Edward Vanderploeg of Chesapeake, who were all with her in her last few days of life.

Her 13 grandchildren are Jason Brinker, Eric Brinker, Kevin Brinker, Ryan Arnold, Art DeLaura, Katie Perkins, Robert Yockey, Megan Arnold, Amy DeLaura, Daniel Yockey, Brittany Burch, Alexa Vanderploeg and Hanna Vanderploeg.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Norfolk. A celebration of life will be held on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach for their compassionate care and kindness to our mother. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019
