Mary Frances Duke, 91, of Suffolk passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Horace Edward Lilley and Gladys Brinkley Lilley. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Eley Duke, stepmother Stella L. Powell, stepsister Donna L. Marino and special sister-in-law Betty D. Baker.
She retired from Suffolk Public Schools where she was a bus driver for 42 years. She was a lifetime member of Cypress Chapel Christian Church and the New Hope Bible Class.
She is survived by her daughter Dianne D. Boone (WC) and Patty Duke; granddaughter Christina L. Story; great-granddaughter Allyson P. Story; sister Anne L. McCormick (Paul); brother Curtis Edward Lilley (Jane); special cousin Melvyn Holloman (Jenny) and many nieces and nephews. Frances would like to recognize special friends Betty Knight, Hilda Hobbs, Charlene Byrd and Betty Bunch. Special thanks to Bobby and Judy Brinkley for their Kindness.
A private graveside funeral service will be held in Holly Lawn Cemetery by Rev Alan Cruz. R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Cypress Chapel Christian Church, 1891 Cypress Chapel Road, Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com