1/
Mary Frances Duke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Duke, 91, of Suffolk passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Horace Edward Lilley and Gladys Brinkley Lilley. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Eley Duke, stepmother Stella L. Powell, stepsister Donna L. Marino and special sister-in-law Betty D. Baker.

She retired from Suffolk Public Schools where she was a bus driver for 42 years. She was a lifetime member of Cypress Chapel Christian Church and the New Hope Bible Class.

She is survived by her daughter Dianne D. Boone (WC) and Patty Duke; granddaughter Christina L. Story; great-granddaughter Allyson P. Story; sister Anne L. McCormick (Paul); brother Curtis Edward Lilley (Jane); special cousin Melvyn Holloman (Jenny) and many nieces and nephews. Frances would like to recognize special friends Betty Knight, Hilda Hobbs, Charlene Byrd and Betty Bunch. Special thanks to Bobby and Judy Brinkley for their Kindness.

A private graveside funeral service will be held in Holly Lawn Cemetery by Rev Alan Cruz. R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Suffolk is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Cypress Chapel Christian Church, 1891 Cypress Chapel Road, Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved