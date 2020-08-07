1/1
Mary Frances Harrell
Mary Frances Harrell entered into eternal rest August 3, 2020. She was an outstanding teacher in the Portsmouth Public Schools for many years. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Chums Inc. She will be missed.

Funeral services live-streamed Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11AM at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA Link www.facebook.com/fisherfuneral - Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, VA. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7PM. www.fisherfuneral.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 399-6366
1 entry
August 6, 2020
Mary was a lovely friend and church member. She was always pleasant, always had an uplifting smile , and a kind words. Her husband, Alphonzo, wise great friend and has always been there by Mary's side. He is a member of my Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Chapter; therefore, she was always with us, and will certainly be missed. She was definitely loved and will missed. Rest in peace, my gracious friend!
Earl Mabry
Friend
