Mary Frances Harrell entered into eternal rest August 3, 2020. She was an outstanding teacher in the Portsmouth Public Schools for many years. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Chums Inc. She will be missed.
Funeral services live-streamed Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11AM at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA Link www.facebook.com/fisherfuneral
- Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, VA. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7PM. www.fisherfuneral.com