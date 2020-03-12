The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Mary Frances Irving Jones

Mary Frances Irving Jones Obituary
Mary Frances Irving Jones, 97, was born September 30, 1922 in Norfolk, VA, and her loving heart stopped beating on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was a member of the 1941 class of Booker T. Washington High School. She leaves to cherish her memory her four children: Kenneth Jones, Jr., Karen Reese, Sharon Jones, and Irving Jones; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; community of cousins; and special relatives and friends.

A robust "Celebration of Life" officiated by Reverend Dr. Walter L. Deloatch, Sr., will occur on the morning of Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Metropolitan Funeral Service - Granby Chapel, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
