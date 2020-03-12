|
|
Mary Frances Irving Jones, 97, was born September 30, 1922 in Norfolk, VA, and her loving heart stopped beating on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was a member of the 1941 class of Booker T. Washington High School. She leaves to cherish her memory her four children: Kenneth Jones, Jr., Karen Reese, Sharon Jones, and Irving Jones; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; community of cousins; and special relatives and friends.
A robust "Celebration of Life" officiated by Reverend Dr. Walter L. Deloatch, Sr., will occur on the morning of Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Metropolitan Funeral Service - Granby Chapel, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020