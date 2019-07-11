The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem COGIC
Va. Beach, VA
View Map
1939 - 2019
Mary Frances Jones Obituary
79, passed away on July 7, 2019. Mary was born in Isle of Wight County on December 18, 1939. She received a BA degree from Norfolk State and a MA from ODU. She was an Educator for over 35yrs in Norfolk Public Schools. Mary loved serving in her church, MOBC, singing in the choir, and ushering. She loved fishing, reading and teaching the word of God. Mary leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Min. Brian Mundon, Lowell Mundon, Tara Washington; a loving sister, Carrie Terry; her loving grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11am, Fri., New Jerusalem COGIC, Va. Beach, visitation 6-8pm, Thur. at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019
