Mary Frances "Frankie" Louder, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mary was a member of Ocean View Baptist Church, and an avid Duck Pin Bowler. Mary is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Glenn E. Louder and her son, Bobby Louder, Sr. She is survived by her son, Scott Louder (Jeni); daughters, Mary Joe Asby, Marty Langston (Danny), Ginger Jenkins (A.C. Paul), and Linda Johnston; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be conducted at 2pm, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawngroup.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 11, 2020.