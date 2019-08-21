|
|
Mary â€œFrancesâ€ McCadden was born in Green Bay, Virginia on August 16, 1932. She was the second of five children born to the late Mike and Elizabeth Pulliam. She attended St. Paul College in Lawrenceville, Virginia. Frances worked in the family businesses, G & V General Contractors and Capitol Construction for many years. On August 17, 2019 Frances went to meet her Lord and savior.
A funeral service will be conducted 11:00a.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Chesapeake chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1416 Cedar Road followed by a reception. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00p.m. and also one hour prior to services on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in the name of M. Frances McCadden to the 870 Greenbrier Circle #404 Chesapeake, Virginia 23320. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019