|
|
Mary Frances McLain
Mary Frances McLain, 88, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, the daughter of Helen and Clarence Walters. Mary retired as a purchasing agent.
Mary was a member of Rivershore Baptist Church, and member of Revamps, Scottish Rite Ladies, Ladies Auxiliary Fleet Reserve, Beasley Center, Womanâ€™s Club of Portsmouth, Ladies Shriners of North America, Retired Officers Club, Red Hatters of Ole Town in Portsmouth, Red Hatters Scarlet Bell and the Portsmouth Moose.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Irvin R. McLain. She is survived by her daughter Sandra K. Moore and her husband Garland; grandson Scott M. Sergeant and his fiancÃ©e Jessica Reynolds; granddaughter Angela L. Gadsby and husband Patrick, Heather R. Koshnaw and husband Nathan, Alicia M. Harris and husband Jason; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister Iris Grimsley and husband John.
A funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, June 20 in Loving Funeral Home, Churchland Chapel with Reverend Michael Smith presiding. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home from 5:00 to 6:30 pm Wednesday.
Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 19, 2019