Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
Mary Frances Snowden Obituary
Mary Frances Snowden, 92, passed away on July 4, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Mary and James Flemming, Sr. Frances was a stay-at-home mom and housewife most of her life but she did work part-time as a substitute teacher at Kempsville Meadows Elementary School and worked in the treasurerâ€™s office in the City of Virginia Beach. Frances greatly enjoyed attending her church where she was a long-time member of Community United Methodist Church; she was in the Church Circle and the Choir. Frances also loved to travel with her husband and family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 73 years, Robert Lee Snowden, Sr.; son Robert L. Snowden, Jr.; and brother Alvin Flemming.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jim Snowden (Gloria); brother Thomas Flemming; 4 grandchildren, Chris Snowden (Izzy), Jeff Snowden (Maura), Steve Snowden (Teigha) and Bethany Phillips (Lee); 10 great grandchildren; nieces Kim and Beth; and nephew Jay.

The family offers a special â€œThank youâ€ to her caregiver and friend Melody.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Community United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019
Download Now