CHESAPEAKE - Mary Elizabeth Fuller Buhls, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Buhls; a daughter, Kathy Buhls Inman; a grandson, Stephen James Morrison; four sisters; and a brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Margaret Braswell and Georgia Sandloop and husband Jim; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends and have a reception at Sturtevant Event Center on Friday immediately following the service.
Make condolences and view full obituary online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020