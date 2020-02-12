The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Sturtevant Event Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Buhls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Fuller Buhls


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Fuller Buhls Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Mary Elizabeth Fuller Buhls, 95, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Buhls; a daughter, Kathy Buhls Inman; a grandson, Stephen James Morrison; four sisters; and a brother.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Margaret Braswell and Georgia Sandloop and husband Jim; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends and have a reception at Sturtevant Event Center on Friday immediately following the service.

Make condolences and view full obituary online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -