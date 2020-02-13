The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Mary Fuller Lee


1937 - 2020
Mary Fuller Lee Obituary
Mary Naomi Fuller Lee, of Virginia Beach VA, passed away on 2/10/2020. She was born in Portsmouth, VA on July 10, 1937 to the late George and Martha Fuller. Mary married the late James Joseph Lee and lived in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Virginia Beach in 1972.

Following in the footsteps of her grandparents, she entered Hampton Institute where she received a BS in English in 1959 and later earned an MA in Educational Administration from Old Dominion University. Mary retired from Virginia Beach City Public Schools after 28 years of dedicated service. Mary was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Portsmouth Historical Society.

She is survived by a loving son, James Parker Lee (Jada); three wonderful grandchildren, Nicholas (Angie), Jessica and Olivia; two adorable great grandchildren, Mikey and Ryleigh; and a devoted nephew, Lesley Neal.

Celebration of Life 12noon, Fri., 2/14/ 2020, at Beach Funeral Services, with a viewing 1 hour prior to service. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020
