Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Biltmore Baptist Church
Mary G. Buck Obituary
Mary Gilmore Buck, 78, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Wake Co., NC to the late John and Leona Gilmore. She was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church and was predeceased by her son, Chas Buck.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles R. Buck; two sons, Ryan Buck and wife Laura and Jonathan Buck and wife Lori; a brother, Bob Gilmore; and four grandchildren, Keaton, Curren, Alexis and Joni.

A funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, August 31, at Biltmore Baptist Church by the Rev. Lee Brown and Rev. T.M. Frye. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Friday from 6 - 8 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019
