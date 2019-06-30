Mary Gaynor Floyd of Virginia Beach passed away on June 24, 2019. She has been predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Floyd and her son Glenn Floyd.



Mary is survived by her grandson, Bryan Floyd, his wife Courtney and their son Owen, of VA Beach. Grandson, Daniel Floyd of Charlotte, NC. As well as her brother, Albert Gainor of Raleigh, NC.



Mary attended East Carolina College in Greenvile, NC and worked for the government NAS Oceana, and NAS Norfolk for a combination of 36 years, retiring in 1982 as a management analyst. She was a member of The Lynnhaven Colony Congregational Church since 1965. Mary loved life, people and cared for all.



At her request, there will be no services, In lieu of flowers Mary would ask that you make any memorial contributions in her name to her church, Lynnhaven Colony United Church of Christ or the .



Miss Me But Let Me Go



When I come to the end of the road



And the sun has set for me



I want no rites in a gloom-filled room



Why cry for a soul set free?



Miss me a little-but not too long



And not with your head bowed low



Remember the love that we once shared



Miss me-but let me go



For this is a journey that we all must take



And each must go alone.



It's all part of the Master's plan



A step on the road to home



When you are lonely and sick of heart



Go to the friends we know



And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds



Miss me but let me go. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019