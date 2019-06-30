Home

Mary G. Floyd

Mary Gaynor Floyd of Virginia Beach passed away on June 24, 2019. She has been predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Floyd and her son Glenn Floyd.

Mary is survived by her grandson, Bryan Floyd, his wife Courtney and their son Owen, of VA Beach. Grandson, Daniel Floyd of Charlotte, NC. As well as her brother, Albert Gainor of Raleigh, NC.

Mary attended East Carolina College in Greenvile, NC and worked for the government NAS Oceana, and NAS Norfolk for a combination of 36 years, retiring in 1982 as a management analyst. She was a member of The Lynnhaven Colony Congregational Church since 1965. Mary loved life, people and cared for all.

At her request, there will be no services, In lieu of flowers Mary would ask that you make any memorial contributions in her name to her church, Lynnhaven Colony United Church of Christ or the .

Miss Me But Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little-but not too long

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me-but let me go

For this is a journey that we all must take

And each must go alone.

It's all part of the Master's plan

A step on the road to home

When you are lonely and sick of heart

Go to the friends we know

And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds

Miss me but let me go.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
