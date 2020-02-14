|
Mary Nielsen passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by love.
She was born in Washington, DC to Alfio and Betty Leonardi and was raised there with her two sisters, Lizzie and Cathy. Mary moved on to Virginia Beach where she raised her family. Her husband of 36 years, Bob, predeceased her in 2007. She leaves behind her three sons, Rob, Erik and Adam and her grandchildren, Ashley, Victoria, Katelyn, Sarah, Raegan and Garrett - all of whom she loved fiercely.
She fought Multiple Myeloma for the last eleven years, a marvel in itself. She was an active and loyal member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church where she had many dear friends. Mary was a great painter and an avid gardener. She was a huge Washington DC sports fan and thoroughly enjoyed the recent National's World Series Championship.
We'll miss her smile, laughter and huge personality, but know she's moved on to a better place.
A funeral mass is scheduled at 1pm on February 22 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to Saint Nicholas Catholic Church or to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020