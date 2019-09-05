|
|
Mary H Childress passed away on September 2nd, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on May 17th, 1949 in Norfolk, VA to William and Lucille Herbert. Mary had a career as a Billing Manager for Atlantic Orthopaedic and a career as a devoted wife and mother to her family. Mary met the love of her life, Ed, when they were 14 years old. Mary and Ed experienced life together for the last 50 years. Not only did they experience life raising a family, they often traveled together, exploring everything the world had to offer. When Mary was not traveling you could find her looking through photos of her travels, watching the birds that came to visit, enjoying all of nature's gifts and faithfully watching the Washington Redskins. Mary is preceded in death by her parents William and Lucille Herbert and her brother William Herbert Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Ed Childress, daughters Tawnya (Billy) Reynolds, Amy (Mike) Cartwright and grandchildren, Justin Cartwright, Carlie Reynolds, Paige Reynolds, Logan Cartwright and Dylan Cartwright. Mary is also survived by her nieces, Celest Auvil and Yvette Cahill and her sister-in-law Pat Yaros. Mary will also be dearly missed by a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be held to honor Mary on Sunday September 8th, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, a celebration of life will be held Monday September 9th, 2019 at 11 am also at Woodlawn Funeral Home with a burial to follow. To leave a condolence for the family please see www.woodlawnnorfolk.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to myotonic.org in Mary's memory to further research of Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019