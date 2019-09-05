The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Childress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary H. Childress


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary H. Childress Obituary
Mary H Childress passed away on September 2nd, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on May 17th, 1949 in Norfolk, VA to William and Lucille Herbert. Mary had a career as a Billing Manager for Atlantic Orthopaedic and a career as a devoted wife and mother to her family. Mary met the love of her life, Ed, when they were 14 years old. Mary and Ed experienced life together for the last 50 years. Not only did they experience life raising a family, they often traveled together, exploring everything the world had to offer. When Mary was not traveling you could find her looking through photos of her travels, watching the birds that came to visit, enjoying all of nature's gifts and faithfully watching the Washington Redskins. Mary is preceded in death by her parents William and Lucille Herbert and her brother William Herbert Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Ed Childress, daughters Tawnya (Billy) Reynolds, Amy (Mike) Cartwright and grandchildren, Justin Cartwright, Carlie Reynolds, Paige Reynolds, Logan Cartwright and Dylan Cartwright. Mary is also survived by her nieces, Celest Auvil and Yvette Cahill and her sister-in-law Pat Yaros. Mary will also be dearly missed by a host of other family and friends. A visitation will be held to honor Mary on Sunday September 8th, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, a celebration of life will be held Monday September 9th, 2019 at 11 am also at Woodlawn Funeral Home with a burial to follow. To leave a condolence for the family please see www.woodlawnnorfolk.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to myotonic.org in Mary's memory to further research of Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Download Now