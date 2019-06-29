Mary passed away in Maryview Hospital on Wednesday, June 26 following a brief illness. Born in Washington, NC, she moved to southeastern Virginia with her parents at an early age. She was predeceased by her parents, Maude and Ivey Hobbs; her brother, Lester; three husbands, Bruce T. Forbes, Jr., Melvin M. Hatchel, and Stuart Richardson.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Captain Tom Forbes, (USN, Ret.) and wife Pamm of Norfolk; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Burnell and husband J. Robert of Portsmouth; granddaughter Heather Forbes Murphy of Phoenix, AZ; grandson Cameron T. Forbes and wife Julie and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Tucker and Brock Forbes, all of Temecula, CA and one niece, Sharon Thompson and husband Gary of Portsmouth.



Mary lived a wonderful life, moving to Portsmouth, NH with her family, then back to Portsmouth, VA, to Lakeland, FL and finally back to Portsmouth in 2003 to live in Emily Green Shores Retirement Home for the last sixteen years. She was a gracious lady, always quick with a smile and a compliment, and was a very accomplished seamstress noted for fine needlework and she loved travelling around the United States and Europe. She was a lifetime member of the Esther Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.



Funeral services will be held at Westhaven Baptist Church in Portsmouth on Monday, July 1st at 11:30 AM. The family will receive friends in the church one hour prior to the service. The interment will be private at Olive Branch cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Loving Funeral Home, and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Mary to Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23707. Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 29 to June 30, 2019