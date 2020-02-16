|
Mary Haines Friesen, 89, passed away on Thursday, February 13th 2020 in her home in Norfolk, VA. She was born Mary Anne Johnson in Minneapolis and grew up in Albert Lea with her parents Andrew and Anna. In the winter she ice skated on the frozen lake nearby. She graduated from the University of Minnesota and worked as an Occupational Therapist and later as an interior designer. She lived in Baltimore Md., then moved to Norfolk, VA.
Mary met Floyd Friesen, a Navy Captain, after being introduced by Mary's German Shepard named Max, who befriended Floyd on the beach one day as he went jogging. Mary and Floyd fell in love and moved to California after his retirement, where they wed. They often enjoyed traveling the country in a motor home. They relocated to Snug Harbor, NC, for a few years, then returned to live in Norfolk, near the airport and the Botanical Gardens, in which they loved to walk.
Mary and Floyd were active members of the ODU group Town N Gown. Mary played a recorder in the ODU musical group known as Collegium Musicum, performing in the group along side the ODU chorus for the annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner. Mary painted and studied classical art. She also loved nature, was a birder, loved cooking, and traveled with Floyd throughout Europe.
In her later years, Mary continued to participate in groups such as Sons of Norway, and Town N Gown until her failing health made it impossible to attend. She and Floyd also contributed to many conservation organizations. Mary was in and out of hospitals and rehab facilities for the past few years, but she was able to mostly stay at home in her final months and see her garden start to bloom early this year!
She is survived by three nieces, Jeannie, Nancy and Debi, her beloved husband Floyd and his children, and their cat Gina. Cards may be sent to their Norfolk home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's honor to the Sierra Club, the Nature Conservancy, or a similar organization dedicated to protecting the natural world of which Mary was very fond.
H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020