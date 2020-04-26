|
|
Mary (Maureen) Honore of Virginia Beach and Clearwater, FL, was born in Manhattan, NY on August 26, 1933, and was married to Frank Honore for 63 beautiful years, and lived in Staten Island, NY for 25 years raising a family of 5 children, before moving to Virginia Beach in 1983.
While residing in Staten Island, she was a member and religious education teacher at the Church of the Holy Child, and also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In Virginia Beach, she was a member of the Church Of The Ascension and a member of the Irish American Society of Tidewater.
She is survived by her husband Frank and children: Michelle (Stephen), Stephen (Nami), Scott (Peggy), Christopher, and Dr. Kevin Honore (Karen); and 7 grandchildren: Bill, Michael, Danielle, Sean, Kyle, Evan and Emily.
The family would like to offer sincere thanks to the caregivers at Seniorcorp in Virginia Beach for their compassion and support.
A mass will be held at the Church Of The Ascension at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020