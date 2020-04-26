Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of the Ascension
405 Talbot Hall Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Honore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen (Maureen) Honore


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Helen (Maureen) Honore Obituary
Mary (Maureen) Honore of Virginia Beach and Clearwater, FL, was born in Manhattan, NY on August 26, 1933, and was married to Frank Honore for 63 beautiful years, and lived in Staten Island, NY for 25 years raising a family of 5 children, before moving to Virginia Beach in 1983.



While residing in Staten Island, she was a member and religious education teacher at the Church of the Holy Child, and also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In Virginia Beach, she was a member of the Church Of The Ascension and a member of the Irish American Society of Tidewater.

She is survived by her husband Frank and children: Michelle (Stephen), Stephen (Nami), Scott (Peggy), Christopher, and Dr. Kevin Honore (Karen); and 7 grandchildren: Bill, Michael, Danielle, Sean, Kyle, Evan and Emily.

The family would like to offer sincere thanks to the caregivers at Seniorcorp in Virginia Beach for their compassion and support.

A mass will be held at the Church Of The Ascension at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -