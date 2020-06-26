Mary Helen Justus Zekert, 90, passed away June 24, 2020. Helen was born in Roseann, VA to the late Grace Rife and John Wesley Justus. Helen is predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Karen Zekert; three brothers and three sisters. She is a retired RN having worked at the Suffolk Health Department. Helen was a graduate of the nursing program from Norfolk General Hospital. Helen was a longstanding member of Suffolk Presbyterian Church. She was a lifelong VT Hokies fan. Helen is survived by her husband of 70 years, Gerhard "Gerry" Charles Zekert; sons, Gerhard C. "Jerry" Zekert, Jr. (Sherman), John Barton "Bart" Zekert; granddaughters, Mary Katherine Littlejohn (Chris), Ashley Elizabeth Eisenbeiser (Nick), step granddaughter, Lauren Pfab (Anthony); great grandchildren, Tommy, Alex, Eleanor; sisters, Phyllis Sumrall, Betty Prater, Polly Stacy; brothers, Johnny Justus, Pat Justus; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home and Crematory 3515 Robs Drive Suffolk, Va.23434 with Rev. Julie Sterling officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Susan G. Komen For The Cure at 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244 or online at ww5.komen.org. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.