Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Hill UCC
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Hill UCC
Mary Holland Edmonds


1927 - 2019
Mary Holland Edmonds Obituary
Mary L. Holland Edmonds was born April 20, 1927 in Nansemond County. She was the second child of the late Reverend John Jasper and Iola (Vie) Holland. As a graduate of the Hampton Training School for Nurses (now Hampton University) her nursing career spanned forty six years (1945-1991). She was the first black registered nurse at Raiford Memorial Hospital and the first black registered operating room nurse at the United States Public Service Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband Edward C. Edmonds and son Waymond D. Copeland (Sharon). Mary is survived by her son Timothy C. Edmonds (Karen), grandchildren Drusillia Smith, Courtney Edmonds, Emily Edmonds, Edward C. Edmonds II, great grandchildren Brittany Wright, Bethany Wright, Benjamin Wright, and great-great grandchildren Destiny Jones and Jaceion Patterson. She will be lovingly remembered by her brother Waymond Holland and sisters Lenora Tiggle and Alice Marie Williams; sisters-in-law Jessie Holland, Lula Holland, and Brenda Holland and Aunt Grizzelle Wilmore. She also leaves her goddaughters Helivi Holland, Esq., and Kim Martin as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Laurel Hill UCC. Viewing at 10:00 am, Saturday. Services are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 31, 2019
