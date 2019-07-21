The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Princess Anne Memorial Park
1110 North Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 481-1097
Mary Ingrid Blalock


1931 - 2019
Mary Ingrid Blalock Obituary
Bradenton, FLA â€" Mary Blalock, 88, passed away on July 3, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, VA, March 5, 1931 to Herman F Lund and Kathleen Lund. She is survived by three children: David H. Blalock III, James H. Blalock, Sandra K. Driesslein and their spouses; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A private memorial service and internment at the â€œChapel of Peaceâ€ mausoleum, Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 21 to July 22, 2019
