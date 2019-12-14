|
|
Mary Irene Broderick McWaters passed away in her home surrounded by her family on December 11, 2019. She was a native of Hampton, Virginia and was the daughter of the late John R. Broderick and Jennie Moores Broderick. She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 72 years, Dallas C. McWaters, Sr.
Irene was a graduate of Hampton High School. She was employed as Secretary to the director of Nursing at DePaul hospital for 26 years and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She loved flowers and was a member of the Lake Shores Garden Club for a number of years.
Left to cherish her memory are one son, Dallas C. Jr. (Katherine); two daughters, Sheila McWaters-Wilkes (James) and Julie Atkins (Carey); six step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; extended relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Darlene McGee and other caregivers for their compassion and care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel with the Reverend Deborah Clark officiating, followed by burial at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held in the chapel one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
