Mary J. Askew departed this life June 17, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband and life partner Lawrence E. Winfield, faithful and beloved sisters, Carolyn L. Whittaker (Oscar Depriest), Thirkell Wright, and Doretha Askew; brothers Thomas Askew (Christine) and William Askew; faithful and dedicated nieces-sisters Myrna D. Whittaker and Dr. Lydia Whittaker Simmons (James); committed nieces Margaret Evans and Jacqueline Boone; and special nephews, Adam Askew and James Simmons. Ms. Askew's viewing will be 1pm-6 pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. A Celebration of Mary's life, legacy and lasting spirit will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 1057 Kennedy St., Norfolk with Dr. Shelton Murphy, Pastor officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church Beautification Club or the American Cancer Society for memorial contributions honoring the life of Mary J. Askew.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 23, 2020.