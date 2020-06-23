Mary J. Askew
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Askew departed this life June 17, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband and life partner Lawrence E. Winfield, faithful and beloved sisters, Carolyn L. Whittaker (Oscar Depriest), Thirkell Wright, and Doretha Askew; brothers Thomas Askew (Christine) and William Askew; faithful and dedicated nieces-sisters Myrna D. Whittaker and Dr. Lydia Whittaker Simmons (James); committed nieces Margaret Evans and Jacqueline Boone; and special nephews, Adam Askew and James Simmons. Ms. Askew's viewing will be 1pm-6 pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. A Celebration of Mary's life, legacy and lasting spirit will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 1057 Kennedy St., Norfolk with Dr. Shelton Murphy, Pastor officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church Beautification Club or the American Cancer Society for memorial contributions honoring the life of Mary J. Askew.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Mary was truly a beautiful woman and a precious spirit who will be missed dearly. I have and always will cherish our friendship and the love I have for her
CARL D WILLIAMS
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved